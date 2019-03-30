Crime & Safety

$250K worth of cocaine stored in cereal boxes seized during traffic stop

EMBED <>More Videos

A traffic stop on a California highway turned into a major drug bust when police say they found cereal boxes stuffed with cocaine.

By ABC7.com staff
MERCED, Calif. -- A traffic stop on a California highway turned into a major drug bust when police say they found cereal boxes stuffed with cocaine.

Police officers initially stopped the driver in Merced for illegal tinting on the windows.

Police became suspicious, searched the car and found three cereal boxes, each holding about a kilogram of cocaine.

The street value of the cocaine was $250,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetynorthern californiacocainedrug busttraffic stoppolice
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Garner teen charged with murder after man found shot in car
Notorious Durham murder of pregnant mother was focus of ABC's 20/20
Some parents pushing back against another class-canceling NC teacher rally
Holi Festival to Duke Gardens plant sale, things to do this weekend
70s today, showers tomorrow
Duke tops Virginia Tech 75-73, advances to Elite Eight in NCAA Tournament
Kilos of cocaine stored in cereal boxes seized during traffic stop
Show More
Wake County woman upset after school bus hits, kills puppy
Brentwood residents rattled by explosions during overnight military training exercise
Auburn's 3-point barrage knocks out UNC in Sweet Sixteen 97-80
Charges not certain in 5th grader's fight death: prosecutor
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
More TOP STORIES News