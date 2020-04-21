Health & Fitness

South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health

SEOUL, South Korea -- The South Korean government on Tuesday was looking into U.S. media reports saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile condition after surgery.

Officials from South Korea's Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service said they couldn't immediately confirm the report. CNN cited an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in "grave danger" after an unspecified surgery.

The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it couldn't confirm another report by Daily NK, which cited anonymous sources to report that Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

Speculation about Kim's health was raised after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15.

Credible information about North Korea and especially its leadership is difficult to obtain and even intelligence agencies have been wrong about its inner workings in the past.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskim jong unsurgeryu.s. & worldnorth korea
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Duke University Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
Nurse says she's concerned about PPE, Wake County disputes claims
Apex woman home after 28 days in hospital for COVID19
Some NC families to get $250 to feed children out of school
Cary man hit, nearly killed by drunk driver while cycling
Trump says governors play 'political game' with COVID-19 tests
Show More
Smithfield employees worry they've contracted COVID-19
Fayetteville Police warn of uptick in rental home scams
'Depressing:' Small businesses wait on Congress to replenish PPP funds
Cary strawberry farm hires recently unemployed workers
4 outbreaks in one NC county linked to parties, celebrations
More TOP STORIES News