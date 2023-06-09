Kismet Bialys brings Bialy sandwiches to Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market

They are churning out over 25,000 bagels and bialys a week!

PHILADELPHIA -- The team behind Kismet Bagels is bringing something new to Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market.

Bialys are mostly savory recipes using bagel dough but baking the bread instead of boiling it.

The recipes include Cheesy Buff, featuring buffalo chicken dip and Cooper sharp cheese.

There is pastrami, a bacon egg and cheese and the brand-new s'more with a homemade marshmallow.

The team launched the bagel business out of their Northern Liberties apartment three years ago and has grown to open two bagel shops and the bialy stand.

They are making over 25,000 bagels and bialys a week.