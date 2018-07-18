Kimmel rips Trump's 'clarification ceremony' about Russia meddling comments

KARMA ALLEN
After recapping President Donald Trump's "clarification ceremony" on Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel said there was only one logical explanation for the president's recent behavior: He's "a liar, and not even a good one."

"President Trump today in an attempt to explain what the Helsinki was going through his cotton candy-covered head when he stood next to Vladimir Putin, of all people, and took sides with Russia over our own American intelligence agencies," Kimmel said during his opening monologue on "Live," "now, he says it was just a tiny little slip-up, even smaller than his fists.

"The news today is that our president is a liar and not even a good one," he added.

Trump said he misspoke on Monday when he questioned the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

At one point, the lights in the White House room went out as Trump attempted to clarify his remarks.

"Oops, they just turned off the light," Trump joked. "That must be the intelligence agencies."

After playing a clip of Trump's reaction to the lighting failure, Kimmel said it appeared to be a sign from God.

"I don't know, have you ever seen the lights go out on a president before? If that wasn't the work of God and [special counsel] Robert Mueller, I don't know what is," Kimmel said. "We thought yesterday was the craziest day of this ridiculous presidency. Turned out today made yesterday feel like a visit to historic Gettysburg."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Employee shot during bank robbery in Durham, police say
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Show More
21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend
NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
Starbucks store saves photoshoot for teen with cerebral palsy
More News