Kincade Fire: Couple gets married at California vineyard near massive wildfire

KENWOOD, Calif. -- The show must gone on -- even during the massive Kincade Fire in Northern California's Sonoma County.
Karna Roa, a wedding photographer, captured this dramatic photo of a bride and groom getting married in Kenwood on Saturday while the Kincade Fire burned just miles away.
"Beautiful wedding at Chateau St Jean yesterday," Roa posted on Facebook Sunday. "This lovely couple flew from Chicago for their gorgeous destination in the wine country."
Roa said the wedding venue, Chateau St. Jean in Kenwood, was not evacuated until Sunday, although many of the guests had to be evacuated from their Airbnbs on Saturday.
Still, the event went on.
The couple posed with air masks as Roa created this wedding photo inspired by "American Gothic."
After she posted it on social media, the picture went viral drawing attention from around the country.
