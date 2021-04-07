Food & Drink

New Durham restaurant to open with free sound-proof podcast studio

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A husband and wife in Durham are opening a new bar and restaurant this summer.

The couple behind the Kingfisher Cocktail Bar and the backyard burger pop-up eatery called QueenBurger has set its sights on a new venture.


Queeny's will be a lunch and dinner spot that includes a coffee bar, curated book shop and a sound-proof podcast studio that's free to use.

The owners said Queeny's will be designed to bring together the Durham community.

It's scheduled to open in the space directly above Kingfisher on East Chapel Hill Street.
