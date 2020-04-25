Man hospitalized after shooting in Raleigh, investigation underway

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man is in the hospital after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday afternoon, Raleigh police say.Officers were called to the scene of a shooting along the 400 block of Kings Parkway at 4 p.m. On arrival, officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Raleigh police continue to investigate.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.