Man hospitalized after shooting in Raleigh, investigation underway

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man is in the hospital after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday afternoon, Raleigh police say.

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting along the 400 block of Kings Parkway at 4 p.m. On arrival, officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Raleigh police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighshootinginvestigationraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cumberland County up to 200 COVID-19 cases
Schools closed for rest of year; remote learning may continue
LIVE: Carole King, Smokey Robinson and others perform
Durham County Senior Detention Officer passes away
Few Showers, Storms Tonight
Woman killed in late-night Fayetteville double shooting
Doctors report 'COVID toes' on some coronavirus patients
Show More
Investigation underway after 35-year-old man shot in Wendell
Gift of mask from retired farmer praised by NY governor
NC self-employed able to apply for unemployment assistance
Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona'
Paratroopers stay fit, amid gyms being closed
More TOP STORIES News