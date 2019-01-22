'KKK wants you:' Klan flyers show up in Asheville on MLK Jr. Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Asheville police are investigating after a man said he found a KKK recruitment flyer on his lawn on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Credit: Jarret Porter via WLOS)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. --
Asheville police officers are investigating after a man said he found a KKK recruitment flyer on his lawn on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"I got home at right around noon and saw a Ziploc bag in my yard," Jarret Porter told WLOS. "The bag was weighed down with rocks, so I knew someone threw it and didn't want it blown away."

The flyer read, "You can rest well knowing the Klan is awake. Help save our land, join the KLAN!!!!"

It stated that the KKK was active and looking for members. Printed on it were phone numbers and a web address with more information for interested participants.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Porter said he has black neighbors and can't image how they'd feel.

"I couldn't imagine if I was a person of color, like I couldn't imagine like how that would feel; like I would be terrified," Porter said.

But Porter wasn't the only one who got a flyer. Police told WLOS they believe other residents did too.

Authorities are reaching out to other law enforcement agencies to see if they're seeing a similar issue.

Officials said this is not the first time the recruitment signs have surfaced.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
racismkkknorth carolina newsAsheville
Top Stories
It's below freezing. Why isn't there frost on my car
'Miracle puppy' survives attempted euthanasia, finds forever home
UNC Board of Trustees meets again Tuesday amid Chancellor's departure
KFC launches gravy-scented candle and 'frying chicken' audio
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Exclusive: Cary man stuck on tarmac in Canada for 19 hours speaks about ordeal
Harris too sick to attend 9th District election fraud court hearing
Chris Brown and 2 others detained in Paris after rape complaint
Show More
Family of Fayetteville man struck and killed in wheelchair seeks answers
Neighbor describes finding body of teen killed after leaving Hoke Co. party
Mom watches son take final breaths after accidental shooting
Attorneys for Raleigh man accused in murder-for-hire plot argue for his release
More than a dozen dead horses remain on Wake County property
More News