Nash County high-speed chase ends when driver crashes in Knightdale; 1 woman in critical condition

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is in critical condition after a Nash County high-speed chase ended in a Knightdale crash.North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said a Mazda SUV was being pursued by Nash deputies down Smithfield Road on Sunday.According to the trooper, the Mazda ran a red light and collided with a Lexus coming down Poole Road.The male driver of the Mazda was taken into custody. The female driver of the Lexus is at WakeMed in critical condition.There is currently no details on what prompted the chase.