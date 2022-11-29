Man charged with assault after gun pulled on 2 children in Knightdale neighborhood

A mother says she hasn't been home since a man pulled a gun on her two children playing outside in their Knightdale neighborhood.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County mother reached out to ABC11 as she searches for help after a terrifying encounter -- a man pulled a gun on two children playing in the Knightdale neighborhood.

"My kids are still afraid," said the mom, who did not use to be identified. "They're only 12 and 14 and they had a gun pulled on them. I haven't been back home since."

The incident happened last Tuesday in the Rutledge Landing neighborhood.

The man who pulled the gun was arrested, charged, and then released. Neil Dick has been charged with three misdemeanors including assault with a deadly weapon.

"You never know, you never know," the mother said. "I'm ready to move on from that neighborhood, and I've only been there three months."

She and a few other moms believe Dick got upset because they were playing and ended up on his property.

She also said she called the Wake County Sheriff's Office and feels that they are not doing enough to protect her either

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said she looked at Dick's criminal record and he does not have any convictions that would prevent him from owning a gun under state law.