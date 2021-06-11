Knightdale police looking to identify Mingo Creek Greenway trail assault suspect

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Knightdale Police Department on Friday released video of the person they believe to be responsible for two assaults on the Mingo Creek Greenway trail earlier this month.

Both assaults happened near the Widewaters community trail head, just off Widewaters Parkway, police said.

The first happened June 2 and the second happened June 4, both around 1 p.m.

Police said that in both cases, the suspect followed women as they were walking on the trail. The man then unwantedly touched at least one woman on her buttocks before running off.

The suspect was described as a teenager. Witnesses said he is bi-racial or Black with light skin. He is short in stature, about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches with a larger frame. He had dark curly hair, and in one incident he was wearing a blue t-shirt and dark basketball style shorts.

Police told greenway users not to confront anyone fitting that description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kerry Burke of the Knightdale Police Department 919-217-2261.
