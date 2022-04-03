Gunfire breaks out at Special Olympics carnival in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. -- A shooting at a Special Olympics spring carnival in Knightdale has prompted authorities to cancel the last day of the event.

Police in Knightdale said gunfire broke out about 9 p.m. Saturday after a large fight erupted among people near a crowded concession stand.

As police worked to break up the fight and disperse the crowd, several shots were fired in a nearby parking lot, sending people scrambling for cover or running to their cars.

Investigators said at least two vehicles were struck by gunfire, and that a 16-year-old boy was grazed by one of the bullets.

"Words cannot begin to describe the anger we feel over this senseless act of violence," said Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps. "Our annual Special Olympics carnival should be a time of fun and celebration for a worthy cause. Instead, a small group of deviants choose to endanger the lives of hundreds of people with their malicious actions. It reeks of lawlessness and a blatant disregard for others' lives. It is a miracle no one was killed or seriously injured."

Capps said investigators are trying to identify at least one suspect who was captured on cell phone video firing a gun.

Sunday was to be the final day of the carnival, but officials said they decided to cancel the festivities out of an abundance of caution.
