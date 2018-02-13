Police: Knightdale teen stabbed kid in the back of the head after overhearing 'heated argument'

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Knightdale teen stabbed kid in the back of the head after overhearing 'heated argument' (WTVD)

By
KNIGHTDALE (WTVD) --
A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after police said he was stabbed in the back of the head after a heated argument.

Knightdale police said the incident happened Monday night on Cameo Drive at Laurens Way Apartments.

Officers said the victim was involved in an argument with his girlfriend.

During the dispute, reports said the 14-year-old suspect became angered by the way the girl was being treated and stabbed the victim in the back of the head before fleeing the scene.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The victim, identified as Deaundre Washington, was taken to WakeMed with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody; because of his age, his identity has not been released.

He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon to inflicting serious injury.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man injuredstabbingKnightdale
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News