3 Knightdale businesses vandalized overnight as windows seen boarded up

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three businesses within a mile of each other in Knightdale were vandalized overnight, according to police.

Front windows were boarded up at Snappy Lube, an auto shop off US Business 64. Police said someone smashed in windows. There was also visible damage to a garage door.

The front door of Just Tires, on Village Park Drive, was seen boarded up with plywood where windows were broken. Diva Doo's Salon, also on Village Park Drive, had shattered glass in front of the entrance from where the door was smashed.

Authorities are working to learn more and identify any suspect(s). ABC11's Morgan Norwood has reached out to police for information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
knightdalecrimevandalism
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Free COVID-19 testing today in Raleigh
Fayetteville resident shoots, kills break-in suspect
NC Speedway owner loses staff, 'all but 2' sponsors after post
ESPN: Longtime Panthers QB Cam Newton reaches deal with Patriots
OH Little Caesars hands customer pizza with pepperoni swastika
Scammers using fake antibody test to steal info, FBI says
LGBTQ+ community, allies march in Raleigh against police brutality
Show More
Authorities looking for driver who left scene of Clayton crash
Man killed when tree collapses on mobile home in Chapel Hill
Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate battle emblem from flag
3 dead, 1 injured in Robeson County shootings
Concerned father starts football workouts in Knightdale park
More TOP STORIES News