Kobe Bryant memorial: How to watch tribute to Kobe and Gianna today

Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service
Kobe and his daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26. Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private ceremony in Corona Del Mar two weeks ago.
The memorial service will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
So many people are expected to be at the event that Los Angeles Police Department asked people without tickets to the event to avoid the area. The event will not air on televisions outside the arena in order to discourage people from congregating outside.
