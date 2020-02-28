Help this Creedmoor dunking sensation get into the National High School Slam Dunk Championship

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WTVD) -- South Granville High School stayed undefeated Thursday night, plowing over, around and through Carrboro 83-63 in the 2nd round of the 2A state playoffs.
Wy'kise Allen led the way with 22 points. Bobby Pettiford had 20 and Kobe Jones chipped in 17.
When it comes to high-flying, there are few in the state that can soar like Jones. His dunk mixtape on Youtube is full of jaw-dropping alley-oops and tomahawks.
That aerial athleticism could soon bring Jones some national acclaim. He's made it to the semifinals of the American Family Insurance Fan Vote contest. The ultimate winner will get a spot in the National High School Slam Dunk Championship to be contested during Final Four weekend in Atlanta in early April.
Jones has so far dispatched dunkers from Ohio and Iowa in the first two rounds. He's matched up in the semis vs 6'8'' Taj Thweatt of New Jersey. I'm obviously a tiny bit biased here, but Kobe's dunk reel is far superior. At last check, Jones is getting 55% of the votes, but the winner won't be determined until March 5th.
That means he needs your help. Head to amfam.com/fanvote to sign up and throw your support Kobe's way.
