Koka Booth Amphitheatre will reopen to the public after 15 months

Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary will reopen to the public after 15 months. Starting April 1 is a series of outdoor movies and a jazz performances.
All shows and events will have reduced capacity for now. You will be required to wear a face mask and social distance.
For safety, you will be able to scan your own tickets and there will be pod seating to keep visitors as safe and comfortable as possible.
The decision follows Gov. Cooper's orders and Town of Cary approval that it is safe to do so.
WakeMed Movies by Moonlight Series:
- April 1 - Green Book
- April 2 - Yesterday
- April 9 - The High Note
- April 16 - Captain Marvel
- April 23 - Aladdin (2019)
- April 30 - Impractical Jokers
- May 7 - Trolls World Tour
- May 14 - Aquaman
- May 21 - Little
- May 28 - Star Wars "The Rise of Skywalker"
*Movies Subject to change without notice*
Josh Cellars Jazz Series:
- April 7 - La Fiesta
- April 14 - Will McBride Group
- April 21 - Peter Lamb & The Wolves
- April 28 - Tea Cup Gin
- May 5 - Freeport Jaz
For details, pricing and ticket availability for WakeMed Movies by Moonlight or the Josh Cellars Jazz Series tickets visit www.boothamphitheatre.com.
Tickets can be purchased through etix.com or by phone at (800) 514-3849
Etix hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. EST
Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. EST & Sunday/noon - 8 p.m. EST