Koka Booth Amphitheatre will reopen to the public after 15 months

April 1 - Green Book



April 2 - Yesterday



April 9 - The High Note



April 16 - Captain Marvel



April 23 - Aladdin (2019)





April 30 - Impractical Jokers



May 7 - Trolls World Tour



May 14 - Aquaman



May 21 - Little



May 28 - Star Wars "The Rise of Skywalker"

April 7 - La Fiesta



April 14 - Will McBride Group





April 21 - Peter Lamb & The Wolves



April 28 - Tea Cup Gin



May 5 - Freeport Jaz

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here's a Carolina Comeback!Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary will reopen to the public after 15 months. Starting April 1 is a series of outdoor movies and a jazz performances.All shows and events will have reduced capacity for now. You will be required to wear a face mask and social distance.For safety, you will be able to scan your own tickets and there will be pod seating to keep visitors as safe and comfortable as possible.The decision follows Gov. Cooper's orders and Town of Cary approval that it is safe to do so.*Movies Subject to change without notice*For details, pricing and ticket availability for WakeMed Movies by Moonlight or the Josh Cellars Jazz Series tickets visit www.boothamphitheatre.com For a complete list of the venue's new safety measures and upcoming event schedule visit www.boothamphitheatre.com For complete concert information go to www.boothamphitheatre.com or call (919) 462-2025.Tickets can be purchased through etix.com or by phone at (800) 514-3849Etix hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. ESTSaturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. EST & Sunday/noon - 8 p.m. EST