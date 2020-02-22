Family & Parenting

Kolcraft infant sleeper accessory recalled for safety concerns

By
Kolcraft is recalling its Cuddle 'n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet inclined sleeper accessory for safety reasons.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall was triggered by infant deaths reported with other manufacturers' inclined sleep products.

The infants died after rolling from their backs onto their sides or stomachs.

The inclined sleeper accessory is the only part of the bassinet being recalled.

Owners are encouraged to stop using the accessory and return it for a refund. Consumers can contact Kolcraft for a $35 voucher that can be used on www.Kolcraft.com or a $20 refund. The voucher is good until Feb. 20, 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingncproduct recallsbabiesrecallu.s. & worldinfant deathsconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News