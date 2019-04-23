Robert Kraft massage video won't be released for now; masseuse charged

Florida prosecutors have offered a plea deal to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men charged with paying for illicit sex at a massage parlor.

By TERRY SPENCER
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida -- A video that police say shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying a masseuse for sex at a massage parlor should not be publicly released for now, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser accepted arguments by Kraft's attorneys that releasing the video could harm chances for a fair trial on misdemeanor prostitution charges, and ruled that it shouldn't be handed to the news media as a public record until either a jury is seated, a plea agreement is reached or the state drops the case.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty.

He was one of several men charged with solicitation after police secretly installed cameras at the Orchids of Asia massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida, in what authorities initially said was an investigation into human trafficking. Prosecutors have since said they found no evidence of trafficking at the spa.

Police say the video shows Kraft and other customers engaged in sexual acts with masseuses at the spa. Separately, Kraft's attorneys are seeking to suppress the video on grounds that it is an invasion of privacy and that the search warrant to install the cameras was obtained using untrue statements indicating that authorities had found potential evidence of human trafficking at the spa.

At a hearing later Tuesday, attorneys for spa owner Hua Zhang and therapist Lei Wang planned to ask a judge to hold police and prosecutors responsible for what they argue may have been an unauthorized leak of the video.

Zhang and Wang also have pleaded not guilty to prostitution charges.

Meanwhile, one of the women who allegedly gave Kraft a massage was arrested on several prostitution charges stemming from the investigation.

Mingbi Shen is also named in other cases, as well. She was charged with one count of deriving support from prostitution and eight counts of offer to commit prostitution.

Her address is listed in jail records as Flushing, New York.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaprostitutionu.s. & worldnew england patriots
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Raleigh man arrested for attempted rape of woman delivering Amazon packages
Remains of 1919 shipwreck uncovered on Surf City coast
Litter of 6 red wolf pups born at Museum of Life and Science
Lottery winner to use $150,000 to pay off student loans
NC native tweets picture of Outer Banks from space station
Raleigh apartment complex sustains damage from fire
March for Math calls on Wake County to change how math is taught
Show More
Rip current blamed for tragedy involving Wake Forest High seniors
Jussie Smollett Update: Osundairo brothers file federal lawsuit against actor's attorneys
Gas line excavation expected soon in Durham explosion investigation
RECALL: Wooden toy vehicles from Target are choking hazard
Video shows stranger following girl as she walks in her neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News