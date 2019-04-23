Robert Kraft massage video won't be released for now; masseuse charged

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida -- A video that police say shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying a masseuse for sex at a massage parlor should not be publicly released for now, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser accepted arguments by Kraft's attorneys that releasing the video could harm chances for a fair trial on misdemeanor prostitution charges, and ruled that it shouldn't be handed to the news media as a public record until either a jury is seated, a plea agreement is reached or the state drops the case.
Kraft has pleaded not guilty.
He was one of several men charged with solicitation after police secretly installed cameras at the Orchids of Asia massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida, in what authorities initially said was an investigation into human trafficking. Prosecutors have since said they found no evidence of trafficking at the spa.
Police say the video shows Kraft and other customers engaged in sexual acts with masseuses at the spa. Separately, Kraft's attorneys are seeking to suppress the video on grounds that it is an invasion of privacy and that the search warrant to install the cameras was obtained using untrue statements indicating that authorities had found potential evidence of human trafficking at the spa.
At a hearing later Tuesday, attorneys for spa owner Hua Zhang and therapist Lei Wang planned to ask a judge to hold police and prosecutors responsible for what they argue may have been an unauthorized leak of the video.
Zhang and Wang also have pleaded not guilty to prostitution charges.
Meanwhile, one of the women who allegedly gave Kraft a massage was arrested on several prostitution charges stemming from the investigation.
Mingbi Shen is also named in other cases, as well. She was charged with one count of deriving support from prostitution and eight counts of offer to commit prostitution.
Her address is listed in jail records as Flushing, New York.
Robert Kraft massage video won't be released for now; masseuse charged
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News