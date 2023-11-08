A popular child drop-in center on Miami Boulevard has a new challenge after it was ordered to vacate its location in 30 days.

Durham child drop-in center forced to vacate property for new location: 'A slap in the face'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the past five years, Kreative Kids Learning Center has served as a valued resource for parents and children in the community. The drop-in center on Miami Boulevard across the street from Bethesda Elementary School has a new challenge aside from watching children.

On Halloween, staffers at the facility received a knock on the door letting the owners know they had 30 days to vacate the property.

According to owners Brenda Kithcart and her mother-in-law, Darletta Kithcart, the property owner is selling the space to make way for a new restaurant.

"And they're saying all this information so fast. And she's like, wait a minute what are you even saying," said Brenda when her employee told her what happened. "I invested everything into this place," she said.

Wednesday, the drop-in center was full of younger children who could be seen enjoying lunch, creative activities, and music.

"I thought we could never be touched. And then, bam! Tuesday comes and oh my God, 30 days. What are we doing?" said Brenda while looking at the notice to vacate. "It's just really a slap in the face."

The owners are also looking at this setback as a blessing in disguise, as they said they have been trusting in God and hoping for a larger space to welcome more families.

"My friends say I must be crazy," Brenda said. "They call me superwoman because I'm always moving. But I tell them, I don't have a choice."

During the summer, she added mulch to the facility's backyard and invested in new playground equipment.

"We're just looking for greater," Darletta added. "We're really looking for greater things to happen."