The 411: New donuts from Krispy Kreme

Don't want to make pie for Thanksgiving this year? Krispy Kreme has got your back.
The North Carolina-based company released a trio of donuts to celebrate the season: Cherry Pie, Dutch Apple Pie and Chocolate Kreme Pie.
Save the kitchen timer for the #turkey. 🦃 Our new #Pie Collection doughnuts are a perfect time-saving #Thanksgiving treat. 🥧🍩 Available now through Thanksgiving at participating shops https://t.co/PQnKIkn7vj. #KrispyKreme #Doughnuts pic.twitter.com/75rEiYXibi— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) November 6, 2019