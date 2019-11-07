The 411: New donuts from Krispy Kreme

Don't want to make pie for Thanksgiving this year? Krispy Kreme has got your back.

The North Carolina-based company released a trio of donuts to celebrate the season: Cherry Pie, Dutch Apple Pie and Chocolate Kreme Pie.

