missing person

Kristin Smart case: SLO Sheriff to reveal 'major developments' in investigation on Tuesday

Kristin Smart was last seen returning to her Cal Poly San Luis Obispo dorm on May 25, 1996.
EMBED <>More Videos

Kristin Smart case: Sheriff to reveal 'major developments'

FRESNO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson is expected to reveal significant updates in the department's investigation into Kristin Smart's disappearance on Tuesday afternoon.

The department posted to social media Tuesday morning, saying Sheriff Parkinson would discuss "major developments" during a news conference at 2:00 pm.

Last month the sheriff's office served a search warrant at the home belonging to the father of one of Smart's former classmates.

RELATED: Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served at former classmate's father's home in SLO County

Investigators served the warrant Arroyo Grande at a house belonging to Ruben Flores, whose son is Paul Flores. The sheriff's department said Paul Flores is "the prime suspect in the disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996."

Cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar (GPR) were said to be used during their search of the property. The warrant remained sealed, and authorities did not provide further information on the developments in their investigation at the time.



Last year, authorities also served search warrants at several locations in California and Washington.

Smart, who was 19 years old when she disappeared, was last seen returning to her California Polytechnic State University dormitory from an off-campus party on May 25, 1996.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san luis obispo countycaliforniasearchmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Search for missing college freshman intensifies
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
Son seeks help finding Fayetteville mom with Alzheimer's
Chapel Hill man, 88, found dead after wife wakes up to him missing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NCDHHS discusses vaccine safety after J&J pause
Some North Carolina providers pause J&J vaccinations
Daunte Wright and George Floyd's families come together
Officer who shot Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center police chief resign
Can employers require vaccinations? Here's what expert says
FDA, CDC call for 'pause' on J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Daunte Wright's parents say he was scared during deadly traffic stop
Show More
Car hits, kills 10-year-old in Dunn
NC State student wakes up to stranger in her dorm
Defense begins case in ex-cop's trial over Floyd's death | LIVE
Arrest made in shooting of Fayetteville bar security guard
8-foot sinkhole forms in Fayetteville road
More TOP STORIES News