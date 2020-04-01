Business

Harris Teeter parent company Kroger giving frontline workers 'hero bonus' during COVID-19 pandemic

Kroger has announced a "hero bonus" for all of its frontline employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the grocery chain said it will add $2 to its associates' standard pay rate for the hours worked from March 29 through April 18.

All frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will receive the hero bonus.

Kroger is the parent company of North Carolina-based Harris Teeter.

"It's just one more way to continue to convey our thanks and gratitude to our associates, who have worked tirelessly on the frontlines during this national emergency," the company's chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said.

The hero bonus is in addition to Kroger's one-time appreciation bonus announced nearly two weeks ago.

Earlier, Harris Teeter announced it's providing hourly associates in its retail, distribution center, manufacturing and corporate offices a one-time bonus of $300 for full-time workers and $150 for part-time workers.

SEE ALSO:

H-E-B gives store employees $2/hour raises during COVID-19 crisis

This restaurant's CEO is giving up his salary to pay workers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspay raisecoronavirusu.s. & worldgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News