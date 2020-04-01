Harris Teeter parent company Kroger giving frontline workers 'hero bonus' during COVID-19 pandemic

Kroger has announced a "hero bonus" for all of its frontline employees during the coronavirus pandemic.On Tuesday, the grocery chain said it will add $2 to its associates' standard pay rate for the hours worked from March 29 through April 18.All frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will receive the hero bonus.Kroger is the parent company of North Carolina-based Harris Teeter."It's just one more way to continue to convey our thanks and gratitude to our associates, who have worked tirelessly on the frontlines during this national emergency," the company's chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said.The hero bonus is in addition to Kroger's one-time appreciation bonus announced nearly two weeks ago.Earlier, Harris Teeter announced it's providing hourly associates in its retail, distribution center, manufacturing and corporate offices a one-time bonus of $300 for full-time workers and $150 for part-time workers.