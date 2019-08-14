bank robbery

Kentucky man arrested after robbing $13,000 from Raleigh Capital Bank

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers arrested a Kentucky man suspected of robbing $13,000 from Capital Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened just after 12 p.m. That's when officers were dispatched to the Capital Bank located 3100 Edwards Mill Road.

Investigators said Jacob Johnson, 29, of Lexington, Kentucky, entered the bank and gave the teller a note.

The teller followed the instructions on the note. Johnson then left with $13,000, according to warrants.

There were no customers inside at the time of the robbery, officials said.

Investigators tracked Johnson and found him in the 3000 block of Yonkers Road shortly after the robbery.

He was arrested on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.
