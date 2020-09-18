Society

Dallas ISD school assignment lists Kyle Rittenhouse as 'hero'

DALLAS, Texas -- A Dallas school district is investigating a high school English teacher who asked students to write about a modern-day hero and listed the 17-year-old accused of killing two people during Wisconsin protests as one possible option.

Kyle Rittenhouse has been accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding another in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The writing assignment also listed Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the protesters Rittenhouse is accused of killing; along with Mahatma Gandhi, César Chávez, Malcolm X and George Floyd. The teacher misspelled Gandhi and Malcolm X.

Labeled "Hero for the Modern Age," part one of the assignment asked students to write a half-page biography of each of the listed people. Part two instructed students to write a one-page essay on which person out of the six they believe best demonstrates the concept of a hero.

The Dallas Independent School District did not release the name of the W. T. White High School teacher who assigned the report.

The teacher, whose name was listed on the assignment, did not immediately return KTVT-TV's request for comment.

In a statement, the district said: "An unapproved assignment posted in Google Classroom yesterday has been brought to our attention. Understandably, this caused some concern for the impacted students, and we apologize. Campus administration immediately removed the unapproved content and students are not required to complete that assignment. Due to personnel policies, we are not able to comment further, however, the appropriate steps are being followed pending investigation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED:

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, charged in fatal shooting of protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin
EMBED More News Videos

Prosecutors on Thursday charged 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.


Victims of Kenosha protest shooting tried to disarm Kyle Rittenhouse: Reports
EMBED More News Videos

Prosecutors charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.


Republican congressional nominee draws criticism over meme about Wisconsin shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Kenosha residents came out to clean up after a second night of unerst and fires following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydallastexas newsschoolteachershootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of missing Raleigh man found; murder suspect identified
Eyewitness News Investigates: The Housing Crisis
2 dead in crash on NC 87 in Harnett County
Rain moves out, fall-like temperatures move in
Couple celebrates 85th wedding anniversary
Gov. Cooper to allow elementary schools to open full-time
Fact-checking Biden's Pennsylvania town hall
Show More
Preemie hears mom's voice for the first time
US to block TikTok, WeChat downloads starting Sunday
LATEST: Durham Streetery scheduled for Friday night
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Restaurant-style nachos
President Trump to campaign in Fayetteville this weekend
More TOP STORIES News