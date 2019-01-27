CHILD SHOT

La Grange 3-year-old shot in head, authorities say

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A three-year-old child has sustained life-threatening injuries Saturday after being shot in the head near Wayne County while playing at home, officials said.

According to Major Richard Lewis, the child was playing in the mother and father's room when the mother heard a loud noise.

The injured child and a small caliber handgun were found on the bed.

At the time, the mother was watching another child in the living room, officials said.

There is no evidence of any gunshot having entered the home from outside, Major Lewis said in a release.

Officials said the 3-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released.
