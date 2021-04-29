Lady Gaga dognappers arrested 2 months after incident that left dog walker shot, wounded, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Lady Gaga dognappers arrested, Los Angeles police say

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday confirmed that it has made arrests in connection with the February 24 theft of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs in Hollywood, a violent incident in which the pop singer's dog walker was shot and wounded.

Lady Gaga's wounded dog walker describes 'close call with death,' thanks public for support
EMBED More News Videos

Lady Gaga's dog walker is speaking for the first time as he recovers from being shot by thieves who stole the singer's French bulldogs.



Details of the arrests were not immediately disclosed, but the LAPD is expected to release more information later Thursday.

The victim, identified by his hairdresser as Ryan Fischer, was walking the dogs when the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Fischer survived the shooting and the dogs were recovered after Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward in the case.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countydogslapdlady gagadogs stolen
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews battle large blaze at Durham scrapyard
Sheriff releases names of deputies who shot at Andrew Brown Jr.
5 dead, including 2 deputies, following standoff in Boone
Durham appoints 22-year veteran as interim police chief
2nd person dies in Cary motorcycle crash, man charged with DWI
LATEST: Cooper extends order allowing to-go mixed drinks
Delphi murders 'might' be connected to nearby kidnapping case: Sheriff
Show More
Cruises could resume in US by mid-July with vaccinations, CDC says
Doctors say female anatomy overlooked in vaccine clinical trials
North Carolinians can drop the mask outside, Gov. Cooper says
VP Harris on US race relations, border crisis after 100 days in office
What we know about the investigation into Rudy Giuliani
More TOP STORIES News