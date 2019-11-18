LaGuardia flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had scary mechanical issue

EAST ELMHURST, Queens -- An American Airlines flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had a scary mechanical issue as it prepared to leave LaGuardia on Sunday.

A law enforcement source told CNN that the plane was still on the ground, hundreds of feet from the terminal when it shook.

Groundworkers saw smoke, then found metal debris in the area.

The flight was heading to Washington D.C.

Passengers were put on a different plane, which left about 90 minutes later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east elmhurstnew york cityqueenslaguardia airporthillary clinton
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham wreck to impact Monday morning commute for some
Raleigh store clerk speaks after thumb nearly cut off during robbery
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Durham police respond to 2 shootings within a mile of each other
Axe-wielding man breaks into Burlington home, scared off by owner
College professors accused of making meth in school lab
Democrats invite Trump to testify in impeachment inquiry
Show More
Police arrest man in connection to deadly Raleigh nightclub shooting
At least 24 hospitalized after charter bus crash in Virginia
Child recovering after being struck by bullet in Nash Co. drive-by
5 Democratic candidates participate in Los Angeles forum
1 dead after car crashes into Durham bridge; driver charged
More TOP STORIES News