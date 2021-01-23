Small plane crashes into Lake Norman injuring pilot, officials say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A small plane crashed into Lake Norman on Saturday afternoon injuring one, ABC-affiliate WSOC reports.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine A1B crashed three miles northwest of Lake Norman Airpark near Davidson.
The pilot -- the only person on board -- was taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Officials have not disclosed their condition at this time.
A WSOC crew on the scene could ee the plane overturned.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
