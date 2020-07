RALEIGH (WTVD) -- City officials said two cars were found submerged in Lake Wheeler Sunday afternoon.Shortly before 10 a.m., a fisherman had spotted a car with his fishfinder sonar device.The Raleigh Fire Department and police responded to the area near the Lake Wheeler dam.The Apex Fire Department diving team was called in as well. The two cars found appear to have been in the water for a long time.Divers could not find car identification or tags, possibly due to old age.