New Mexico landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries his 1-year-old daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details.

Eyewitness News
NEW MEXICO --
A New Mexico landscaper asked a customer if he could bury a dead pet in his backyard - but what he really buried was far more tragic.

Thurman Dunn says he was on vacation last month when his landscaper and neighbor, David Zuber called asking he could bury his cat in Dunn's yard.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

However, when Dunn returned from vacation, authorities knocked on his door. The told him Zuber had actually buried his one-year-old daughter, Anastazia.

Zuber and his girlfriend were arrested last week, and were charged with child abuse resulting in death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathchild abuse
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect identified in Harnett County triple homicide
Forecast: Wintry mix, rain more likely than snow in the Triangle
Competing rallies held in Raleigh over abortion rights
RDU travelers say airport workers affected by shutdown should be paid
Shutdown becomes longest closure in US history
GoFundMe refunding $20M to Trump wall backers
New details emerge from chaotic night when Raleigh police officer was shot
Reddish hits 3 that lifts Duke past Florida St. 80-78
Show More
Woman and baby dead in murder, attempted suicide in Durham
What to know about Julian Castro
New software may put an end to Netflix password sharing
Louisville stuns No. 12 North Carolina 83-62 on the road
Wake County home linked to three suspicious deaths in the last year
More News