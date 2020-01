RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of I-40 westbound has reopened after a crash caused a massive backup in Wake County on Sunday afternoon.According to NCDOT, the crash happened on I-40 West near the Jones Sausage exit around 2:20 p.m.A breaking news crew on scene said at least three motorcycles were loaded onto a tow truck.There is no word on the condition of those drivers.