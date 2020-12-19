Man, woman injured in east Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man and a woman were injured in an east Raleigh shooting on Friday night, the Raleigh Police Department reported.Officers were called to the 400 block of Lansing Street between Poole Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 9 p.m.The two victims, who haven't been identified at this time, were taken to the hospital. Police did not disclose the severity of their injuries.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357 or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.