Rapper T.I., wife Tiny under investigation by LAPD for sexual assault

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD investigating T.I., wife for sexual assault

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police have opened a sexual assault investigation into rapper T.I., ABC News has confirmed.

The rapper, Clifford "T.I." Harris and his wife, singer Tameka "Tiny" Harris have been accused of multiple incidents of sexual abuse and other allegations in Georgia and California by an attorney who says he represents 11 alleged victims.

Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn came forward earlier this year asking authorities in the two states to look into allegations that date back more than 15 years. He claims the couple and others in their circle were involved in multiple instances of drugging, kidnapping and sexually assaulting women.

RELATED: Rapper T.I., wife Tiny facing sexual assault accusations
EMBED More News Videos

A lawyer is seeking an investigation into the allegations.



T.I. and Tiny have denied the allegations, saying any encounters were consensual, and that some of the alleged victims were just seeking attention for themselves.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed to ABC News it has an active sexual assault investigation open involving T.I.

One of the alleged victims spoke to LAPD detectives in April over allegations of a 2005 assault, the Daily Beast reported. The site also said a second victim filed a report with similar allegations to Las Vegas police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesrapelapdkidnappingdrugsexual assaultrapper t.i.
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
District attorney to discuss SBI's findings in Brown's shooting death
50% of NC stations have no fuel with pipeline back up and running
77 percent of Raleigh employees could return to office by fall: Survey
Long working hours killing hundreds of thousands of people: Study
Body found in Raleigh is that of missing 22-year-old woman, police say
Some in NC choose to still wear masks despite lifted restrictions
COVID-19 changed the workplace: Are colleges and universities next?
Show More
Durham County names interim county manager
Vaccine for a UTI? This Duke researcher is optimistic
NC therapist encourages peers to speak against 'model minority myth'
What we know about UFO sightings, videos and more
LATEST: Old state Capitol building reopens to public
More TOP STORIES News