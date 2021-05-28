memorial day

Ride of Honor parade to remember fallen soldiers in Raleigh this Memorial Day weekend

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Ride of Honor parade to remember fallen soldiers in Raleigh

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The annual Laps of Honor Memorial Day event in the Triangle organized by the U.S. Veterans Corps will look a little different in 2021.

As the pandemic continues, a parade of military vehicles and motorcycles will hold a Ride of Honor on Saturday, May 29 to honor the fallen for Memorial Day.

The event started in honor of Wake County native and Army Specialist, Andrew Sipple.


Sipple grew up in Cary and was very active on his neighborhood swim team. After he died in Afghanistan in January 2014, a Laps of Honor swimming and fundraising event began to honor his sacrifice.

During the pandemic, Laps of Honor became a Ride of Honor with stops along several significant locations in Raleigh and Cary.

"We start at this location at Tobacco Road Harley Davidson," explained Andrew Ladner with U.S. Veterans Corps. "And we go down to a cemetery right down the street right here in Raleigh where Ray Price, this used to be Ray Price Harley Davidson, and one of our Hero Home recipients husbands who was killed in combat operations is buried."

The group will then take a ride through Andrew Sipple's neighborhood in the middle of Cary where.

"Then we'll go to a flag for heroes event that's on the edge of Cary and Apex, where all the flags have medallions on them that have names of the fallen," Ladner said.
The Ride of Honor begins and ends at the Tobacco Road Harley Davidson in Raleigh. Registration begins at 10 am on Saturday, May 29 and the parade departs at 11 am.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscaryapexwake countyparadesoldierswake county newsmemorial daymemorial
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEMORIAL DAY
NC ceremonies honor the true reason for Memorial Day
'Powerful': Gold Star children run 5K to honor fallen parents in Fayetteville
Dozens of NC families await news on missing heroes
A Memorial Day montage for those who gave all
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
Show More
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
More TOP STORIES News