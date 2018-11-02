Large fire at Johnston County business caused by cigarette, owner says

EMBED </>More Videos

A large fire at a Johnston County business was caused by a cigarette, the owner told ABC11 on Friday.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A large fire at a Johnston County business was caused by a cigarette, the owner told ABC11 on Friday.

Wimpy Byrd, how owns Byrd's Wholesale, Inc., said it was actually his cigarette that caused it.

"I dropped it and the wind picked it up and nobody could see it. We've got pictures where it smothered out and then flames," he said.



The fire broke out Thursday around 7:30 p.m.

Captain Bentley Powell with the Smithfield Fire Department said no one was at the warehouse at the time of the fire.

EMBED More News Videos

Johnston County officials are on the scene of a large fire at Byrd's Wholesale, Inc.



He also mentioned the building contained wood products and a mill inside where lumber was sawed.

The owner said he's been at that property since 1969.

Crews were on scene throughout the night to monitor hotspots.

Firefighters said the wind was working against them and reigniting the hotspots.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firebusinessJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Code Red lockdown lifted at East Wake Middle School
Parent assaults young football player at game, deputies say
Arrest made in 2001 Hoke Co. case after rape kit sent for DNA testing
After petition, Wake students may get the day off for a Muslim holiday starting in 2021
via Herald Sun
'Fresh Off the Boat' tackles Asian driving stereotype
Double shooting in Carrboro leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Sex assault suspect FBI's Most Wanted list spotted in SC
Show More
Durham man wanted for hitting officer with car turns himself in
Woman seen on video giving toddlers marijuana gets sentenced to maximum
Girl bites into 3 Musketeers bar, finds pin
Woman shot in head at Fayetteville apartment
New search warrants indicate missing Durham man may have been killed
More News