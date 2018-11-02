Large fire at Johnston County business caused by cigarette, owner says

Wimpy Byrd, the owner, told me it was his cigarette that started the fire. “I dropped it and the wind picked it up and nobody could see it. We’ve got pictures where it smothered out and then flames.” #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/d7C9oSkGWg — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) November 2, 2018

The Wilsons Mills FD left for a short time to refill on water. One firefighter stayed behind to monitor at least 3 hotspots that continue to cause trouble at Byrd’s Wholesale. The business caught fire last night. An investigation continues this morning @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 pic.twitter.com/3bSWcgwj9T — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) November 2, 2018

A large fire at a Johnston County business was caused by a cigarette, the owner told ABC11 on Friday.Wimpy Byrd, how owns Byrd's Wholesale, Inc., said it was actually his cigarette that caused it."I dropped it and the wind picked it up and nobody could see it. We've got pictures where it smothered out and then flames," he said.The fire broke out Thursday around 7:30 p.m.Captain Bentley Powell with the Smithfield Fire Department said no one was at the warehouse at the time of the fire.He also mentioned the building contained wood products and a mill inside where lumber was sawed.The owner said he's been at that property since 1969.Crews were on scene throughout the night to monitor hotspots.Firefighters said the wind was working against them and reigniting the hotspots.