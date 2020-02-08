building fire

Large 4-alarm fire rips through construction site in Alexandria, Va.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WTVD) -- Fire officials are responding to a 4-alarm fire at a 5-story building under construction in Alexandria, Virginia.

The blaze started in the 2800 block of Poag Street in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, WJLA reported.

The fire has caused Route 1, a major highway in the area, to be completely shut down.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Alexandria is about 8 miles from Washington D.C.
