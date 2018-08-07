Mendocino Complex Fires now the largest wildfire in California history

The Mendocino Complex Fires are now even higher than 2017's Thomas Fire on the list of largest wildfires in California history. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

The Mendocino Complex Fires, which are composed of the Ranch Fire and River Fire, will go down as the largest in California history.

The Mendocino Complex Fires, which have killed two people, have grown to a combined 290,692 acres. This puts them at the number one spot on the list of largest wildfires in state history. Before this week, the number one spot belonged to last year's Thomas Fire, which burned 281,893 acres.

Another large fire that is still currently uncontained, the Carr Fire, is climbing the list at number 12. That fire has so far killed seven people.

Firefighters say they are making progress but the threat is far from over.

Here are the 10 largest fires in California history.

1. MENDOCINO COMPLEX FIRE (Colusa County, Lake County, Mendocino County), July 2018
Acres burned: 290,692
Structures destroyed: 143
Deaths: 2

2. THOMAS FIRE (Ventura County, Santa Barbara), December 2017
Acres burned: 281,893
Structures destroyed: 1,063

Deaths: 1

3. CEDAR FIRE (San Diego County), October 2003
Acres burned: 273,246
Structures destroyed: 2,820
Deaths: 15

4. RUSH FIRE (Lassen County), August 2012

Acres burned: 271,911 in California (43,666 in Nevada)
Structures destroyed: 0
Deaths: 0

5. RIM FIRE (Tuolumne County), August 2013
Acres burned: 257,314
Structures destroyed: 112
Deaths: 0

6. ZACA FIRE (Santa Barbara County), July 2007
Acres burned: 240,207
Structures destroyed: 1
Deaths: 0

7. MATILIJA FIRE (Ventura County), Sept. 1932
Acres burned: 220,000
Structures destroyed: 0
Deaths: 0

8. WITCH FIRE (San Diego County), October 2007
Acres burned: 197,990
Structures destroyed: 1,650
Deaths: 2

9. KLAMATH THEATER COMPLEX FIRE (Siskiyou County), June 2008
Acres burned: 192,038
Structures destroyed: 0
Deaths: 2

10.MARBLE CONE FIRE (Monterey County), July 1977
Acres burned: 177,866
Structures destroyed: 0
Deaths: 0

Note: This list only takes into account fires that happened in 1932 or later, as records before this time are less reliable, according to Cal Fire.
