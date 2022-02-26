14 shot, 1 dead at Las Vegas hookah lounge; no suspect in custody

This stock image shows police tape at an active crime scene. (Shutterstock)

LAS VEGAS -- Fourteen people were shot before dawn Saturday morning at a hookah parlor and police said one person died and that two of the victims suffered critical injuries.

The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. and preliminary information indicated there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people, said police Capt. Dori Koren.

Koren told reporters no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Police went to the business after receiving multiple 911 calls, Koren said.

Officers secured the scene and rendered aid, including applying tourniquets and administering CPR, Koren said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadadeadly shootingmass shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: GOP Senate hopefuls meet for first debate
VP Kamala Harris to visit Durham next week
Russian troops press on Kyiv; Residents take cover
In despair, Ukrainians in Triangle worry about family back home
How potential Russian cyberattacks could affect Americans
Gun deaths surpass car crashes for leading cause of early deaths
Man accused of several bank robberies across Wake County arrested
Show More
Sampson County crash leaves 3-year-old dead, 3 others in car injured
Scott Peterson's retrial hinges on juror 'Strawberry Shortcake'
Fourth arrest made in death of son of Lizard Lick Towing owner
Where's my free COVID test? Many have waited more than a month
Volunteers work to preserve a historical Black burial site in Durham
More TOP STORIES News