HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTVD) -- The last of five escaped inmates from the Nash County Detention Center was apprehended in South Carolina.
According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, Laquaris Rashad Battle and four others escaped on Monday night through a hole in the fence.
Battle was apprehended during a traffic stop in Hardeeville, South Carolina just after 4 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Battle is being jailed in the Jasper County Jail.
Mia Andrea Dasha Evans was the driver of the car Hardee was found in. Jaishawn Freeman, a passenger in the same car was charged with possession of cocaine, according to the sheriff's department.
Last Nash County inmate escapee apprehended in South Carolina
ESCAPED PRISONER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News