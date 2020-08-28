Hundreds gather in downtown Raleigh to march for social justice

9:20 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Wake County Justice Center, chanting and giving speeches.
According to ABC11 crews on the scene some barricades were thrown at the justice center.
8:30 p.m.
"We still exist. I'm right here": A woman in downtown Raleigh explained to Elaina Athans why she is marching and encouraged her fellow demonstrators to make sure they get out and vote.
Standing in front of the legislature building right now #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/N0F7wbZF2n— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 28, 2020
Community march now making way through Downtown Raleigh. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/AcTunIlqt2— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) August 28, 2020
7:35 p.m.
The Chopper 11 crowd estimator estimates there are approximately 500 people in attendance at the march.
7:30 p.m.
Hundreds of demonstrators headed to the Governor's Mansion to protest outside.
Demonstrators on the move around the back side of the @NC_Governor mansion #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/c2ySWk0amu— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 28, 2020
7:15 p.m.
Marchers yelled "No Justice, No peace" and "Black Lives Matter" as they walked toward the State Capitol downtown.
LIVE COVERAGE: Demonstrators march for social justice in downtown Raleigh: https://t.co/0c6tlxQBmx pic.twitter.com/pb3ODmCgBw— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) August 28, 2020
7 p.m.
Marchers started gathering in downtown Raleigh in front of the Wake County courthouse.
____________________________
Some roads in downtown Raleigh will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Friday and through the weekend due to a planned social justice march in the area.
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced Thursday that the entire city would be under curfew on Friday and Saturday night.
The curfew runs from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday night, but the the following roads in downtown Raleigh will be closed all weekend starting at 5 p.m. Friday:
- Fayetteville Street between Morgan Street and Davie Street
- Hargett Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street
- Martin Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street
According to a flier for the event, demonstrators plan to "march for Jacob Blake" as well as those killed by Raleigh police. The event is supposed to start at 7 p.m. Friday.
Click here for answers to all your curfew questions and eligible exceptions
On Thursday, business owners downtown started boarding up their buildings in preparation for the demonstrations.
Barriers are already up on Fayetteville Street and officers are out. Streets will be closed in Downtown Raleigh for a planned protest. #ANC11 pic.twitter.com/dfWvtV3BSI— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) August 28, 2020
London Bridge Pub Owner Darren Bridger said he was still waiting on an insurance payout from the last protest. He was critical of the city's response in May when small businesses were destroyed and looted.
During those protests, some business owners said they called 911 but got no response from police.
"We're running on a shoe string budget as most of the store entrepreneurs are down here," Bridger said Friday. "We have yet to see any real support for downtown. There's so many places still boarded up. There's so many places that have gone out of business. We need some real protection."
Kerwin Pittman, an activist and member of Raleigh Demands Justice, said he did not organize the march on Friday but plans to attend. And he said he expects the event to be a peaceful assembly and peaceful protest.
Saturday, Raleigh city leaders planned their own event to call for "social equality and unity," according to a news release. Mayor Baldwin, city council members, county commissioners, Raleigh police chief Cassandra Deck-Brown, the city manager, and other faith and business leaders will gather at Moore Square Park at 4 p.m. for a "Shine the Light" prayer vigil.
In addition, residents across Raleigh are asked to shine a light for "unity and social peace in our community" at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
"Now, more than ever, we need to find ways to come together and find our commonality. A desire for peace and understanding is universal. We are Raleigh. The strength of this great city is found in our diversity." said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin in a written statement. "Each of us holds a light within us to share with the world. Saturday, I ask that you share your light to symbolize that we are unique individuals with the same intention- to live in a peaceful and loving community."
Raleigh leaders asked all attendees to wear masks and follow social distancing requirements.