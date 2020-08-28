Jacob Blake

LIVE COVERAGE: Hundreds gather in downtown Raleigh to march for social justice

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Follow our live coverage as demonstrators march for social justice in downtown Raleigh.





7:35 p.m.
The Chopper 11 crowd estimator estimates there are approximately 500 people in attendance at the march.

EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds march in downtown Raleigh to demand social justice (1 of 7)

Josh Chapin spoke to a Raleigh mother during the march downtown who said she's out there because if she doesn't speak up, "it's not going to stop."



7:30 p.m.
Hundreds of demonstrators headed to the Governor's Mansion to protest outside.



7:15 p.m.
Marchers yelled "No Justice, No peace" and "Black Lives Matter" as they walked toward the State Capitol downtown.



7 p.m.
Marchers started gathering in downtown Raleigh in front of the Wake County courthouse.



____________________________

Some roads in downtown Raleigh will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Friday and through the weekend due to a planned social justice march in the area.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced Thursday that the entire city would be under curfew on Friday and Saturday night.

The curfew runs from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday night, but the the following roads in downtown Raleigh will be closed all weekend starting at 5 p.m. Friday:

  • Fayetteville Street between Morgan Street and Davie Street
  • Hargett Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street
  • Martin Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street


According to a flier for the event, demonstrators plan to "march for Jacob Blake" as well as those killed by Raleigh police. The event is supposed to start at 7 p.m. Friday.

Click here for answers to all your curfew questions and eligible exceptions



EMBED More News Videos

Raleigh mayor Baldwin answers questions about citywide curfew issued for Friday, Saturday nights



On Thursday, business owners downtown started boarding up their buildings in preparation for the demonstrations.



London Bridge Pub Owner Darren Bridger said he was still waiting on an insurance payout from the last protest. He was critical of the city's response in May when small businesses were destroyed and looted.

During those protests, some business owners said they called 911 but got no response from police.

"We're running on a shoe string budget as most of the store entrepreneurs are down here," Bridger said Friday. "We have yet to see any real support for downtown. There's so many places still boarded up. There's so many places that have gone out of business. We need some real protection."

Kerwin Pittman, an activist and member of Raleigh Demands Justice, said he did not organize the march on Friday but plans to attend. And he said he expects the event to be a peaceful assembly and peaceful protest.

Saturday, Raleigh city leaders planned their own event to call for "social equality and unity," according to a news release. Mayor Baldwin, city council members, county commissioners, Raleigh police chief Cassandra Deck-Brown, the city manager, and other faith and business leaders will gather at Moore Square Park at 4 p.m. for a "Shine the Light" prayer vigil.

In addition, residents across Raleigh are asked to shine a light for "unity and social peace in our community" at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

"Now, more than ever, we need to find ways to come together and find our commonality. A desire for peace and understanding is universal. We are Raleigh. The strength of this great city is found in our diversity." said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin in a written statement. "Each of us holds a light within us to share with the world. Saturday, I ask that you share your light to symbolize that we are unique individuals with the same intention- to live in a peaceful and loving community."

Raleigh leaders asked all attendees to wear masks and follow social distancing requirements.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighjacob blakecurfewrace in americarace and cultureraleigh police
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JACOB BLAKE
Victims of Kenosha protest shooting tried to disarm gunman
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court for shooting protesters
Thousands march in DC under 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' rallying cry
NBA gameplay to resume Saturday after Jacob Blake protests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Mamba Mentality' helps UNC student inspire others on TikTok
Lost Wages Assistance payments could be made in NC next week
Lumbee Tribe combats COVID-19 in county with 15% positive tests
Family calls for BB gun legislation after deadly police shooting
Raleigh sees record number of applicants for business grants
Victims of Kenosha protest shooting tried to disarm gunman
To slow COVID-19 spread, Fayetteville hospital heads to the community
Show More
Raleigh Montessori School teacher pleads guilty to statutory rape
COVID-19 LATEST: NC State identifies 2 additional clusters
NOT REAL NEWS: Untrue stories about RNC, voting from this week
Vice President Mike Pence to visit Raleigh next week
Watch for scammers impersonating charities during hurricane relief
More TOP STORIES News