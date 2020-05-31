Mayor to issue curfew for the City of Raleigh on Monday following George Floyd protests

As of early Sunday morning, many people from the community began to gather to help clean up the damaged businesses.
Regular TV programming is on 11.2 and Spectrum 1240 while we cover the protests.
PHOTOS: George Floyd protests across the Triangle
MONDAY
12:30 p.m.
The National Guard has been called to 'provide support' to Raleigh as the city continues to experience unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd.
"The National Guard is now deployed to provide support as we work to restore order & ensure the safety of residents; protect necessary & critical infrastructure; and help ensure that those who wish to lawfully and peacefully exercise their 1st Amendment right to protest can do so," Raleigh Police announced early Monday morning in a tweet.
The National Guard is now deployed to provide support as we work to restore order & ensure the safety of residents; protect necessary & critical infrastructure; and help ensure that those who wish to lawfully and peacefully exercise their 1st Amendment right to protest can do so.— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) June 1, 2020
SUNDAY
11 p.m.
Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin is expected to enact a curfew for the City of Raleigh on Monday following the outrage brought by George Floyd's death.
"We are working on the details right now and we will make an announcement between 10 and 11 tomorrow," Baldwin said in an interview with ABC11. "We have to put the safety of our city first."
The details of the curfew have not been released at this time.
Baldwin made the decision after monitoring the situation in downtown Raleigh.
"I wanted to give them (the protestors) a chance. I'm an optimist, I was hoping for the best and now what we've seen is more destruction downtown," Baldwin said.
Raleigh will be the third city within central North Carolina to issue a curfew, along with Spring Lake and Fayetteville.
10 p.m.
Raleigh police are advising demonstrators to not bring weapons to protests.
"If you are participating in the protest, you cannot bring weapons. If you are not participating in the protest, you may not bring a weapon near the protest," Raleigh police wrote in a tweet.
#RaleighProtest— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) June 1, 2020
If you are participating in the protest, you cannot bring weapons. If you are not participating in the protest, you may not bring a weapon near the protest. #RaleighRiots #RaleighNC #Riot2020 #RaleighPolice pic.twitter.com/Au4cd7BeNc
7:45 p.m.
Raleigh police and protesters faced off in downtown Raleigh. At one point, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. In a tweet, Raleigh police said they used the tear gas "to move protesters out of the path of an EMS vehicle on its way to an emergency medical call after they refused to move."
5 p.m.
Protesters have begun marching to Battle Park in Rocky Mount.
Couple hundred folks march their way into battle park here in @cityofrockymtnc. They’re about to start event at base of confederate monument here. #ABC11 #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/NDlMzxsje3— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 31, 2020
4:15 p.m.
Governor Cooper announced in a news conference that he has authorized 450 North Carolina National Guardsmen to mobilize in response to the George Floyd protests that turned violent in multiple cities Saturday night.
North Carolina is among 15 other states and the District of Columbia that has called out the National Guard.
The National Guardsmen are available upon request by local governments. So far, Raleigh and Charlotte have requested a response.
Cooper on Sunday complimented the efforts of the peaceful protests but condemned the violent actions that brought property damage to many businesses and structures, including the site of the 1960 Woolworth sit-ins, a historic civil-rights landmark.
"Let me make one thing clear: People are more important than property. Black lives do matter," Cooper said.
As many cities across North Carolina begin to issue state of emergencies, like Fayetteville, Greensboro and Charlotte, Cooper promised state support to mayors.
Cooper ensured the public that cities will be responsible for establishing curfews if they choose to do so.
4 p.m.
Mayor Mitch Colvin has declared a State of Emergency within the city of Fayetteville. This order includes a curfew for citizens that is 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. He originally said 7 p.m. but confirmed to ABC11 on Sunday that it starts at 8 p.m.
2:15 p.m.
Officials said Wake County Courthouse, Wake County Justice Center, Wake County Office Building and Wake County Public Safety Center will be closed June 1 due to damage sustained during the protest.
1 p.m.
Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and Police Chief Gina Hawkins spoke out about the unrest that stemmed from the George Floyd protest.
An emotional business owner at today’s press conference tells @MayorColvin she wishes the response to last night’s looting and vandalism would’ve been swifter. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/MWpvsu8XWV— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) May 31, 2020
The mayor said Fayetteville will be under a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., urging those who planned peaceful protests for Sunday night and Monday morning to stay home.
"This will give our law enforcement officers the opportunity to see who it is who has bad intentions, to run the street, to destroy property, and to cause harm and havoc in our community, which will not be tolerated," Colvin said. "Those who are from outside who choose to come in to cause havoc, you will be held accountable."
WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE
Chief Hawkins said there have been approximately three arrests, but could not give further details.
Colvin also addressed business leaders angry about damage to their property, saying he understood their frustrations, but the city's response to the protest was strategic.
"Number one, we have the lives of the people that we have to preserve first," Colvin said.
When asked whether the city had plans to tear down the Market House, Colvin said that was a separate conversation to have on a later date, but he did not support that idea at this time, and wanted to focus on restoring the building.
"As the community starts to heal, we'll talk about what our next steps are," Colvin said.
11:30 a.m.
Adam Lindstaedt, owner of The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop in Raleigh, posted this message to his Facebook page about the damage to buildings in Raleigh overnight along with a photo of George Floyd: "Human life is irreplaceable. George Floyd's life cannot be replaced. Ahmaud Arbery's life cannot be replaced. Philando Castile's life cannot be replaced. Alton Sterling's life cannot be replaced. All of the black lives suddenly ripped away from their families at the hands of those who are supposed to protect them cannot be replaced. Our broken window can be replaced."
11 a.m.
Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown addressed the violence following downtown protest.
WATCH FULL PRESSER
“Last night wasn’t about building bridges. Unfortunately, it was about burning them.” pic.twitter.com/LNgu6l9GEF— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
Mayor Baldwin said she has been in contact with Gov. Cooper and is asking for a state of emergency which could allow for a curfew if needed.
“Last night was both heartbreaking and devastating.” Mayor Mary- Ann Baldwin pic.twitter.com/6nFc5rdsRj— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
Chief Deck-Brown said five officers were hospitalized last night but have since been released. The chief said 12 arrests were made overnight.
Raleigh Police Chief Deck-Brown calls violence 'disgusting,' vows more arrests
Five officers were transferred to the hospital last night. All were released from hospital says Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown pic.twitter.com/RzwgE3AR09— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
Brain bruise, broken teeth, damage to a jaw, cardiac issues among the injuries officers sustained last night— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
Raleigh police is investigating other crimes that were committed Saturday night.
10:30 a.m.
Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh is temporarily closed at both ends and intersecting side streets from Salisbury Street to Wilmington Street to facilitate clean up. The closure is until further notice.
It takes a team to rebuild a city. pic.twitter.com/ZcatrnHa3L— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
While demonstrations in Durham began just after 1 p.m., protesters began to show up in Raleigh around 5 p.m. Saturday.
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham, Fayetteville, Raleigh to protest death of George Floyd
The protests began peaceful but started to get tense around 7-9 p.m. Officers in riot gear began to use smoke to disperse the crowd and some protesters began to loot.
"While the city of Raleigh and the Raleigh Police Department readily accommodate lawful protesters, we will not turn a blind eye to the despicable and outright criminal behavior that occurred on the heels of yesterday's peaceful protest," said Raleigh Police Chief Deck-Brown said overnight.
Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin condemned the actions of the small group of individuals who incited chaos and violence after the organized.
May 31, 2020
Chief Deck-Brown's comments on the incidents following the peaceful protest on May 30, 2020. #RaleighDemandsJustice@WRAL @ABC11_WTVD @newsobserver @WNCN pic.twitter.com/TtcBpLX2LA— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) May 31, 2020
Sunday morning, businesses in Raleigh are looted, flooded, damaged and some still have alarms ringing.
The dollar general in downtown Raleigh pic.twitter.com/IVp2UhW3fR— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
It’s incredibly eerie downtown as the majority of shops/restaurants have been damaged. Alarms are still ringing. pic.twitter.com/Ajmer1t1lH— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
The scene on Fayetteville St. as the sun begins to rise in Raleigh. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/XVR4ANiaFG— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
The YMCA has been shut down since Mid-March and this is now the scene pic.twitter.com/pY6J9xRAoP— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
Businesses are starting to flood pic.twitter.com/SCreNqCfLs— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
In Fayetteville, protesters began to gather at 3 p.m. The protest began peaceful but the Market House was set on fire around 7:20 p.m. Around 9 p.m., many downtown Fayetteville businesses were looted and left damaged.
J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in Fayetteville
The protests in Durham remained peaceful throughout the night.
Protests around the country are stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck as he begged for air.
Family members of George Floyd speak out after protests
George Floyd protests swarm Manhattan, Brooklyn; over 100 arrested amid violence
Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.