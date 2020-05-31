'Raleigh is better than this:' Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville businesses damaged, looted following George Floyd protests

While demonstrations in Durham began just after 1 p.m., protesters began to show up in Raleigh around 5 p.m. Saturday.
The protests began peaceful but started to get tense around 7-9 p.m. Officers in riot gear began to use smoke to disperse the crowd and some protesters began to loot.
"While the city of Raleigh and the Raleigh Police Department readily accommodate lawful protesters, we will not turn a blind eye to the despicable and outright criminal behavior that occurred on the heels of yesterday's peaceful protest," said Raleigh Police Chief Deck-Brown said overnight.
Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin condemned the actions of the small group of individuals who incited chaos and violence after the organized.
Chief Deck-Brown's comments on the incidents following the peaceful protest on May 30, 2020. #RaleighDemandsJustice@WRAL @ABC11_WTVD @newsobserver @WNCN pic.twitter.com/TtcBpLX2LA— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) May 31, 2020
Sunday morning, businesses in Raleigh are looted, flooded, damaged and some still have alarms ringing.
The dollar general in downtown Raleigh pic.twitter.com/IVp2UhW3fR— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
It’s incredibly eerie downtown as the majority of shops/restaurants have been damaged. Alarms are still ringing. pic.twitter.com/Ajmer1t1lH— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
The scene on Fayetteville St. as the sun begins to rise in Raleigh. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/XVR4ANiaFG— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
The YMCA has been shut down since Mid-March and this is now the scene pic.twitter.com/pY6J9xRAoP— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
Businesses are starting to flood pic.twitter.com/SCreNqCfLs— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
In Fayetteville, protesters began to gather at 3 p.m. The protest began peaceful but the Market House was set on fire around 7:20 p.m. Around 9 p.m., many downtown Fayetteville businesses were looted and left damaged.
The protests in Durham remained peaceful throughout the night.
Protests around the country are stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck as he begged for air.
Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.