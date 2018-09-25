GASTONIA, N.C. --The desperate search continues for a 6-year-old boy with special needs who was last seen in Gastonia.
The Gastonia Police Department along with two dozen other agencies, including the FBI, are searching for Maddox Ritch, who has autism and is non-verbal.
On Tuesday afternoon, FBI Special Agent Jason Kaplan announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Maddox's whereabouts.
At a news conference Tuesday, Maddox's mother, Carrie Ritch, pleaded with anyone who saw her son at the park to come forward. She did not take questions.
"Continue praying for him, because I just want my baby home," she said, breaking down into tears during a news conference on Tuesday. "Please, anything you can do."
Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton said hundreds of people were at the park Saturday and some of the witnesses law officers spoke to said they saw a professional photographer at the park taking pictures of children.
Helton said police would like to talk to the photographer, described as a white man in his 30s who was seen taking pictures of "three white children dressed in Dr. Suess costumes holding balloons."
Helton said the parents of those children were there as well.
Officials said search crews on ATVs will check new areas around the park Tuesday, looking for any trace of the boy. The Charlotte Fire Department is also bringing in a pontoon equipped with sonar that is pulled behind the boat.
Maddox vanished around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after going to Rankin Lake Park with his father and another adult.
The pair told authorities they got around the back of the lake when the boy started running.
When they started running after him, they lost sight of him.
WSOC followed Gastonia police officers and troopers Tuesday morning going door-to-door at businesses along Highway 321 just a few blocks away from the park. They are looking to obtain security camera video that might tell them where Maddox went.
An employee at Valani Apparel told WSOC it's the sixth time that law enforcement has come to their business looking for video since the boy was reported missing.
"They've checked the dumpsters, we've seen them go from business to business, and they've just been in and out of our office," said Faith Gates.
So far, officials have received hundreds of leads, and authorities are looking into all of them.
"We're going to explore all possibilities, including abduction, but we're also going to make sure we search every inch of land around here to make sure that he's not simply lost," FBI Special Agent Jason Kaplan told WSOC.
Maddox was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with "I'm the man" on the front.
He is 4' and weighs 45 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
Those with any information regarding Maddox's whereabouts should call (704) 869-1075.