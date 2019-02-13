Several units destroyed in apartment complex fire in Southwest Raleigh

It doesn't appear that anyone was injured when a Southwest Raleigh apartment complex went up in flames.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
It doesn't appear that anyone was injured when a Southwest Raleigh apartment complex went up in flames Wednesday afternoon, sending large billows of smoke and flames into the air.

However, fire officials 16 units were destroyed and the roof is completely gone for much of the building.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at Enclave at Crossroads Apartments, which is located off Crossroads Arbor Way.


The complex was built in 1999. It consists of 24 buildings and 304 apartment units.


A Red Cross volunteer at the scene said some of the units that caught fire had pets inside. At least some of those pets were evacuated, treated for smoke inhalation, and given back to their families.

At this time there are no reports of serious injuries sustained by pets or people.

Several units responded to an apartment complex fire in Southwest Raleigh.



Chief Ian Toms said that when firefighters got to the scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the balcony of one of the units.



Despite the heavy wings, he said the biggest challenge was accessing the water supply.

"The biggest challenge today actually was the water supply," he said. "The hydrant that we used inside the apartment complex over here was adequate for one of the engines but we could not feed the ladder truck from that. So we had to, as you can see, go through the fence. And shut down the road and grab a second hydrant to bring in a second water supply."

Resident Nathan Fleming said he believes he lost everything in the fire.



"It's hard. I've never lost anything like this," he said. "I have nowhere to stay now. I don't know what I'm going to do."

Fire crews respond to large apartment fire in Raleigh.

