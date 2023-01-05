Autopsy confirms 2 children died from overheating in car while Cary mom reportedly went gambling

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Autopsy results show the two young children of a Cary mom died from being too hot for too long.

According to police, 2-year-old Trinity Milbourne and 3-year-old Amora Milbourne were left locked in their mother's car for six hours in August 2022, when the high temperature rose into the mid 90s.

The mother, Launice Battle, 29, faces murder charges for both children.

Investigators said the children were left in a car parked behind a gambling establishment from around 2:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. After leaving the gambling establishment, Battle returned to her car and drove her children to the hospital.

The medical examiner reports the official cause of death for the children as being hyperthermia. That is a form of overheating where the body's heat-regulating mechanisms fail, usually due to prolonged exposure to extreme heat and humidity.

The medical examiner listed the manner of the children's deaths as accidental.