LAURINBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother and daughter were found dead in a Scotland County home Friday night and police are investigating as a homicide.
According to WPDE, 71-year-old Linda Hatcher Taylor and her daughter, 43-year-old Jennifer Gayle Locklear were found dead in a home on Pine Street in Laurinburg around 10:20 p.m.
Police said Hatcher Taylor lived at the home.
The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation, WPDE reports.
Mother, daughter found dead in home in Scotland County
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News