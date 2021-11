Mother, daughter found dead in home in Scotland County

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother and daughter were found dead in a Scotland County home Friday night and police are investigating as a homicide. According to WPDE , 71-year-old Linda Hatcher Taylor and her daughter, 43-year-old Jennifer Gayle Locklear were found dead in a home on Pine Street in Laurinburg around 10:20 p.m.Police said Hatcher Taylor lived at the home.The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation, WPDE reports.