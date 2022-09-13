3rd arrest made in beating death of Roxboro man

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third person has been arrested and charged in the beating death of a 52-year-old Roxboro man.

Lawrence Johnson, 52, was found beaten to death on the sidewalk of Holly Street in Roxboro on Sept. 7.

By Sept. 9, Christopher Lin Royster, 50, and Corey Pettiford, 48, were in custody on charges of first-degree murder and robbery.

Investigators initially said Johnson was killed after an altercation following a card game, but his family and friends deny that report.

"He doesn't play cards," his girlfriend Connie Holloway said. "There was a senseless murder, and to me, it was planned, all behind a lie."

She said someone approached Johnson and asked him to help with something. He agreed and left with the person. He never came back.

On Tuesday, Roxboro Police Department announced that Thomas Bullock, 49, had been arrested on first-degree murder charges related to Johnson's death.

It's unclear how the three suspects are connected. In addition, investigators have not released any further details surrounding the end of Johnson's life.