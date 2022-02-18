Pets & Animals

7-week-old German Shepherd-Boxer mix named Lazuli stolen from APS of Durham

EMBED <>More Videos

Puppy stolen from APS of Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 7-week-old dog weighing just four pounds was stolen from the Animal Protection Society of Durham.

The puppy, named Lazuli, is a German Shepherd-Boxer mix. She has a distinctive white muzzle and white watches on her forehead, chest and paws.

The APS of Durham said Lazuli was nabbed around 5 p.m. on February 16.

The shelter filed a police report and hopes anyone with information about Lazuli will call police or APS of Durham directly at 919-560-0640 extension 9.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdurhamanimaldogpuppy
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Rain mixed with gusty wind
Gov. Cooper encourages end to mask mandates in NC
'It's about time': Triangle businesses react to Cooper's message
Fayetteville Dogwood Festival announces musical lineup
Wake County parents mixed on dropping school mask mandates
Death investigation spans 3 crime scenes after body found at Sheetz
Daycare costs exceed college tuition in North Carolina
Show More
State agency rejects permit for second rock quarry at Umstead Park
Some people seeing energy bills soar $200 after January storms
RPD officers under scrutiny after video of fight at Wing Stop
NC redistricting finalized; redrawn maps now go to court
LATEST: Durham keeping COVID policies in place for now
More TOP STORIES News