7-week-old German Shepherd-Boxer mix named Lazuli stolen from APS of Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 7-week-old dog weighing just four pounds was stolen from the Animal Protection Society of Durham. The puppy, named Lazuli, is a German Shepherd-Boxer mix. She has a distinctive white muzzle and white watches on her forehead, chest and paws.The APS of Durham said Lazuli was nabbed around 5 p.m. on February 16.The shelter filed a police report and hopes anyone with information about Lazuli will call police or APS of Durham directly at 919-560-0640 extension 9.