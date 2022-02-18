7-week-old German Shepherd-Boxer mix named Lazuli stolen from APS of Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 7-week-old dog weighing just four pounds was stolen from the Animal Protection Society of Durham.
The puppy, named Lazuli, is a German Shepherd-Boxer mix. She has a distinctive white muzzle and white watches on her forehead, chest and paws.
The APS of Durham said Lazuli was nabbed around 5 p.m. on February 16.
The shelter filed a police report and hopes anyone with information about Lazuli will call police or APS of Durham directly at 919-560-0640 extension 9.
